Professor Barbie is here to challenge you to this quiz

Barbie is getting closer to being eligible to collect Social Security.

Monday is officially recognized as the iconic doll’s birthday, and it appears Barbie is aging like fine wine after six decades of existence.

Barbie dolls are still a staple for kids to play with and even for adults to collect, so Monday’s National Barbie Day will give people another chance to celebrate Barbie and all of her friends, who have come into our homes and hearts for so long now.

If you’re a Barbie fan, or even if you’re just curious to learn more about her, try your hand at the quiz below.