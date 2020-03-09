Punch Bowl Social Miami brings cocktails and New American fare to Wynwood

Hungry? A new neighborhood New American spot has you covered. Located at 2660 N.W. Third Ave., the newcomer is called Punch Bowl Social Miami and has 20 locations from Austin to Chicago to San Diego.

Punch Bowl Miami offers bright colors reminiscent of Old San Juan, creative craft beverages and recreation options ranging from ping pong to private karaoke, notes the business's website.

The menu features scratch-made shared plates like sriracha peanut fries, tacos like the breakfast migas and cocoa dusted carnitas as well as burgers, salads and main dishes. Thirsty? Try the El Macho, which is made with Espolòn Reposado Tequila, muddled cucumber, house-made cardamon syrup and fresh lime juice.

With a four-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival has gotten a good response.

Yelper NaLonda B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 28, wrote, wrote, “We ordered from the happy hour menu—guacamole and chips and sweet and spicy wings. Gauc was made first in house, and you can tell with the chunky texture and larger pieces of avocado.”

And Estebania D. shared, "We really enjoyed the food! I had the chicken and waffle and it was delicious. Also, we had biscuit and it was so bomb. Definitely will return again."

Punch Bowl Social Miami is now open at 2660 N.W. Third Ave.., so head on over to check it out.

