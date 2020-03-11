Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $1,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Miami if you've got a budget of up to $1,400/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

953 S.W. 10th St. (Little Havana)

Listed at $1,350/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 953 S.W. 10th St.

The condo has air conditioning and granite countertops. Animals are not welcome. Be prepared for a $75 application fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

2727 N.W. 17th Terrace (Flagami)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom condo over at 2727 N.W. 17th Terrace. It's also listed for $1,350/month.

The building boasts secured entry. In the unit, you can expect granite countertops, a balcony and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

2734 Bird Ave.

Located at 2734 Bird Ave., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $1,350/month.

The condo includes a walk-in closet and a balcony. The building features garage parking. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is great for biking and has good transit options.

87 N.W. 36th Court (Alameda - West Flagler)

Listed at $1,350/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 87 N.W. 36th Court.

In the apartment, you can anticipate central heating and a ceiling fan. Pets are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

5537 N.W. Fifth Ave. (Little Haiti)

Lastly, here's a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 5537 N.W. Fifth Ave. that's going for $1,350/month.

Look for a ceiling fan and air conditioning in the unit. Pets are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.

