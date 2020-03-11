Craving barbecue? Here are Miami's top 3 options

Looking to sample the best barbecue around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top barbecue hot spots in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.

1. Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ

Photo: gyu-kaku japanese bbq/Yelp

Topping the list is an outpost of the Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ chain. Located at 34 S.W. 13th St., Unit R1, in Brickell, the Japanese and Asian fusion spot, which offers barbecue and more, is the most popular barbecue spot in Miami, boasting four stars out of 1,321 reviews on Yelp.

2. Lotus + Cleaver

photo: lotus + Cleaver/yelp

Lotus + Cleaver, located at 143 N.W. 23rd St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Cantonese spot, which offers barbecue and more, four stars out of 67 reviews.

3. Bon Gout BBQ

Photo: bon gout bbq/Yelp

Bon Gout BBQ, a spot to score barbecue and more in Little Haiti, is another go-to, with four stars out of 41 Yelp reviews. Head over to 99 N.W. 54th St. to see for yourself.

