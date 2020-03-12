Here are Miami's top 4 spots to find watches

Got a need for watches?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top watch spots in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for watches.

Miami-area shoppers usually spend more in March at retail and wholesale businesses than any other month of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a small business software provider and email marketing company. Daily spending at Miami-area retail and wholesale businesses rose to $903,205 for the metro area in March of last year, 10% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Kirk Jewelers

First on the list is Kirk Jewelers. Located at 701 S. Miami Ave., Suite 327-A in Brickell, the jewelry and watch repair spot, which offers watches and more, is the highest-rated watch spot in Miami, boasting five stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp.

2. Dover Jewelry & Diamonds

Downtown's Dover Jewelry & Diamonds, located at 169 E. Flagler St., Suite 1120, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the jewelry spot, which offers antiques and watches, four stars out of 15 reviews.

3. H&H Jewels

H&H Jewels, a jewelry and jewelry repair spot that offers watches and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 23 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3434 Main Highway to see for yourself.

4. Buchwald Jewelers

Downtown, check out Buchwald Jewelers, which has earned four stars out of 26 reviews on Yelp. You can find the jewelry and watch repair spot, which offers watches and more, at 36 N.E. First St., Suite 123.

