Here are Miami's top 4 hair stylist spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top hair stylist spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for hair stylists.

March is one of the top months of the year for consumer spending at health and beauty businesses across the Miami area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of small business marketing software. Daily spending at Miami-area health and beauty businesses rose to $284,423 for the metro area in March of last year, second only to May with an average of $296,690, and 11% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Hair By Hisham

photo: hair by hisham/yelp

First on the list is Hair By Hisham. Located at 3405 Main Highway, the men's hair salon and hair stylist spot, which offers hair extensions and more, is the highest-rated hair stylist spot in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 162 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Blow Dry Bar

photo: the blow dry bar/yelp

Next is Flagami's The Blow Dry Bar, situated at 6266 S.W. Eighth St. With five stars out of 30 reviews on Yelp, the makeup artist, hair stylist and blow dry and blow out spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Makers Loft

Downtown's Makers Loft, located at 1657 N. Miami Ave., Apt. 815, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the hair stylist spot, which offers hair extensions and more, five stars out of 36 reviews.

4. Eména Spa

Photo: emena spa/Yelp

And then there's eména spa, a Little Haiti favorite with four stars out of 187 reviews. Stop by 4100 N.E. Second Ave., Suite 301 to hit up the day spa and laser hair removal and hair stylist spot next time you're in the mood.

