Can kids still have play dates or visit places with coronavirus outbreak?

On one hand, being at home is the best and safest option for kids to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

But on the other hand, how long will it take before the stress of kids going stir crazy sets in?

Parents want to have their kids still have SOME play time and interaction with other kids, but might not be sure how much or what type of interaction is OK.

Kids might be at a low risk for contracting the coronavirus, but they can aid in the spread of the infection.

Below are some answers to questions parents are having as they try and balance keeping their kids safe and active during shutdowns associated with the coronavirus outbreak.

Can we still have playdates?

Many experts say playdates are OK, as long as there aren’t too many kids in one space at one time and family members aren’t at a high risk, according to the New York Times.

If kids do get together for play dates at a house, taking the proper precautions such as washing hands regularly and disinfecting homes, toys or video game supplies beforehand is important.

Disinfecting a home after a play date is also a good idea.

Getting kids together at an outside spot that isn’t crowded and has less germs is another good option.

Is it advisable to take kids to indoor play places or trampoline parks?

It’s best to avoid places with a large crowd of kids, but it’s not completely a bad idea to take a kid to a trampoline park, museum or indoor play place, as long as precautions are being taken.

First of all, make sure the owners of the space are doing everything they can to ensure their spaces are clean.

The owners of a local trampoline park and a kids museum in Johnson City, Tennessee, have said cleaning efforts have been amplified to assure the health and well-being of visitors, according to WJHL.com.

If there’s a small group of kids visiting, that usually isn’t as harmful as being around a large group.

How do you keep your kids calm?

The best way to do this is to have a daily routine of activities, according to the Washington Post.

Come up with a routine that ensures your kids go to bed and wake up at consistent times, and have a balance throughout the day of academics, chores and physical activity to try and best recreate their days at school.