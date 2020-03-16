Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $3,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Miami if you've got a budget of up to $3,500/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2907 S.W. Second Ave. (Coral Way)

Listed at $3,450/month, this 1,641-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode is located at 2907 S.W. Second Ave.

The unit offers quartz countertops, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a deck and hardwood flooring. The building includes outdoor space. Pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

3401 N.E. First Ave.

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo located at 3401 N.E. First Ave. It's also listed for $3,450/month for its 1,210 square feet.

The building includes garage parking. In the unit, you can expect a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

888 Brickell Key Drive (Brickell)

Here's a 1,280-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 888 Brickell Key Drive that's going for $3,450/month.

In the condo, expect to find a walk-in closet. The building has secured entry, garage parking and a gym. This property is dog-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

55 S.W. Ninth St. (Brickell)

Located at 55 S.W. Ninth St., here's a 788-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo that's listed for $3,490/month.

In the unit, you'll see a dishwasher and a balcony. The building offers garage parking and an elevator. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

1010 S.W. Second Ave. (Brickell)

Listed at $3,495/month, this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 1010 S.W. Second Ave.

The building boasts garage parking and a gym. The apartment also has a walk-in closet, a balcony and a dishwasher. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

