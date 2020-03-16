Here are Miami's top 4 Southern spots

Looking to satisfy your appetite for Southern fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Southern spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

March is the top month of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Miami area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage online reviews. Daily spending at Miami-area restaurants rose to $992,304 for the metro area in March of last year, 16% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Sparky's Roadside Barbecue

Photo: Sparky's Roadside Barbecue/Yelp

First on the list is Sparky's Roadside Barbecue. Located at 204 N.E. First St. downtown, the traditional American spot, which offers barbecue and more, is the highest-rated Southern restaurant in Miami, boasting four stars out of 673 reviews on Yelp.

2. Arson

Photo: Brenda P./Yelp

Next is downtown's Arson, situated at 104 N.E. Second Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 98 reviews on Yelp, the steakhouse, which offers seafood, barbecue and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Bon Gout BBQ

Photo: Bon Gout BBQ/Yelp

Little Haiti's Bon Gout BBQ, located at 99 N.W. 54th St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score barbecue and more four stars out of 42 reviews.

4. World Famous House of Mac

Photo: World House of Mac/Yelp

World Famous House of Mac, a Southern spot that offers soul food, chicken wings and more located downtown, is another go-to, with four stars out of 26 Yelp reviews. Head over to 550 N.W. First Ave., Suite 240 C5 to see for yourself.

