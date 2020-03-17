Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $1,900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Miami if you've got a budget of up to $1,900/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1444 N.W. 14th Ave. (Allapattah)

Listed at $1,815/month, this 805-square-foot one-bedroom, two-bathroom spot is located at 1444 N.W. 14th Ave.

In the residence, you can expect a balcony and central heating. The building has a gym. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

419 N.E. 19th St.

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 419 N.E. 19th St. It's listed for $1,825/month.

The building offers assigned parking and an intercom. In the unit, which comes furnished, expect to see a balcony and large windows. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

1762 N.W. 15th St. (Allapattah)

Here's a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1762 N.W. 15th St. that's also going for $1,825/month.

You can expect air conditioning in the apartment. The building has on-site laundry. Animals are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

1760 N.W. Seventh St. (Little Havana)

Listed at $1,825/month, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 1760 N.W. Seventh St.

The building includes concierge service. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $500 deposit.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

5075 N.W. Seventh St. (Flagami)

Lastly, here's a 1,020-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 5075 N.W. Seventh St. that's going for $1,836/month.

The building features a roof deck and a resident lounge. The listing also promises quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances in the condo. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

