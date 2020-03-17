Miami's top 4 lounges to visit now

Wondering where to find the best lounges around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top lounges in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for lounges.

Looking to catch up on the latest trending spots? Now's a good time, since consumer spending at bars and lounges tends to climb in March in the Miami area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage customers. Daily spending at Miami-area bars and lounges last year rose by 26% in March over the month before.

1. Komodo

photo: bo l./yelp

First on the list is Komodo. Located at 801 Brickell Ave. in Brickell, the lounge, cocktail bar and Asian fusion spot is the most popular lounge in Miami, boasting four stars out of 1,160 reviews on Yelp.

2. Prohibition Restaurant And Speakeasy

photo: prohibition restaurant and speakeasy/yelp

Next is Prohibition Restaurant and Speakeasy, situated at 3404 N. Miami Ave. With four stars out of 900 reviews on Yelp, the lounge and steakhouse, which offers seafood and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. No. 3 Social

photo: no. 3 social/yelp

No. 3 Social, located at 50 N.W. 24th St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the lounge and cocktail bar four stars out of 204 reviews.

4. Miami Mojito Company

photo: zulma o./yelp

Miami Mojito Company, a lounge and cocktail bar, is another go-to, with four stars out of 191 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2509 N.W. Second Ave. to see for yourself.

