The 4 best sports bars in Miami

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top sports bars in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

Now is a good time to pop into the latest popular spots, since consumer spending at bars and lounges tends to grow in March in the Miami area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small business owners build an email marketing strategy. Daily spending at Miami-area bars and lounges last year rose by 26% in March over the month before.

1. J Wakefield Brewing

photo: jonathan t./yelp

First on the list is J Wakefield Brewing. Located at 120 N.W. 24th St., the brewery, beer bar and sports bar is the highest-rated sports bar in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 359 reviews on Yelp.

2. Station 28

photo: marvin o./yelp

Next up is Station 28, situated at 91 S.E. Second St. With 4.5 stars out of 170 reviews on Yelp, the sports bar and Peruvian spot, serving sandwiches and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Tomorrowland Miami

photo: katie l./yelp

Tomorrowland Miami, a sports bar and traditional American spot, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 50 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1368 N. Miami Ave. to see for yourself.

