Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $1,600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Miami if you've got up to $1,600/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

120 S.W. 37th Ave. (Alameda - West Flagler)

Listed at $1,525/month, this 775-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 120 S.W. 37th Ave.

The unit comes with a walk-in closet, a balcony, in-unit laundry and central heating. The building has garage parking. Pets are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

1650 Coral Way (Coral Way)

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 1650 Coral Way that's going for $1,550/month.

The listing promises granite countertops, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry in the furnished unit. The building has assigned parking. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

150 S.E. Third Ave. (Downtown)

Next, check out this 766-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's located at 150 S.E. Third Ave. It's also listed for $1,550/month.

The building includes an elevator. You can also expect to find central heating in the unit. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $500 security deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

2740 S.W. 28th Terrace

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 2740 S.W. 28th Terrace that's going for $1,550/month.

In the unit, expect to find air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is a "biker's paradise" and has good transit options.

