Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $2,800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Miami if you don't want to spend more than $2,800/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2500 Biscayne Blvd.

Listed at $2,714/month, this 1,060-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 2500 Biscayne Blvd.

The apartment offers a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. The building features secured entry and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $500 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

125 N.E. 32nd St.

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 125 N.E. 32nd St. It's also listed for $2,714/month for its 2,319 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include a gym and garage parking. The unit also comes with a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

7950 N.E. Bayshore Court

Here's a 1,226-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 7950 N.E. Bayshore Court that's going for $2,717/month.

The apartment includes a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building has secured entry, a gym and garage parking. The building allows cats and dogs.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1111 S.W. First Ave. (Brickell)

Located at 1111 S.W. First Ave., here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo that's listed for $2,725/month.

The unit offers air conditioning. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The listing specifies a $500 security deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1300 Brickell Bay Drive (Brickell)

Lastly, listed at $2,750/month, this 851-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo is located at 1300 Brickell Bay Drive.

The building offers garage parking. The unit also has a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, a balcony and a walk-in closet. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

