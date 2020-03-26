Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $5,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Miami if you don't want to spend more than $5,300/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2841 Day Ave.

Listed at $5,250/month, this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse is located at 2841 Day Ave.

The building features garage parking and outdoor space. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

900 Biscayne Bl (Downtown)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, four-bathroom condo over at 900 Biscayne Bl. It's listed for $5,300/month.

The building offers garage parking, a gym and outdoor space. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

1451 Brickell Ave. (Brickell)

Finally, check out this 1,287-square-foot two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom condo that's located at 1451 Brickell Ave. It's also listed for $5,300/month.

The building offers a swimming pool and a gym. The listing also promises large windows in the unit. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

