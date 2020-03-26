Miami's top 4 day spas, ranked

Wondering where to find the best day spas near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top day spas in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for day spas.

People in the Miami area historically spend more in March at health and beauty businesses than most other months of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small business owners build an email marketing strategy. Daily spending at Miami-area health and beauty businesses surged to $284,423 for the metro area in March of last year, second only to May with an average of $296,690, and 11% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Body Sense

Photo: carolina e./Yelp

First on the list is Body Sense. Located at 2292 Coral Way in Coral Way, the day spa, acupuncture and massage therapist spot is the highest-rated day spa in Miami, boasting five stars out of 97 reviews on Yelp.

2. Junior & Hatter

Photo: ciri d./Yelp

Next up is Junior & Hatter, situated at 2750 N.W. Third Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 141 reviews on Yelp, the hair salon, day spa and makeup artist spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Exhale Miami

Photo: maria a./Yelp

Exhale Miami, a day spa and barre class and yoga spot located Downtown, is another go-to, with four stars out of 128 Yelp reviews. Head over to 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way to see for yourself.

4. French Hair Studio

Photo: french hair studio/Yelp

Check out the French Hair Studio, which has earned four stars out of 34 reviews on Yelp. You can find the hair salon, day spa and eyelash service spot at 1200 Brickell Bay Drive, Suite #101.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.