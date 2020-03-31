Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $4,800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Miami if you're on a budget of up to $4,800/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1100 Brickell Bay Drive (Brickell)

Listed at $4,729/month, this 1,630-square-foot two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 1100 Brickell Bay Drive.

In the apartment, you can anticipate a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

801 S. Miami Ave. (Brickell)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, three-bathroom condo located at 801 S. Miami Ave. It's listed for $4,800/month.

The building features garage parking and a gym. Also, expect to find a balcony, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the unit. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

1300 S. Miami Ave. (Brickell)

Here's a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom condo at 1300 S. Miami Ave. that's also going for $4,800/month.

You can expect to see a deck and in-unit laundry in the furnished unit. The building offers a gym and garage parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

7425 Belle Meade Blvd.

Finally, check out this 1,835-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's located at 7425 Belle Meade Blvd. It's listed for $4,800/month.

The building has outdoor space and secured entry. The residence also has central heating, high ceilings and a dishwasher. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

