Have allergies, but don’t want to go to the doctor in COVID-19 pandemic? These self-care methods might help

With sinus and allergy season in full swing, the coronavirus pandemic is causing more hesitation for allergy sufferers who would normally go to a doctor or hospital for treatment.

People with allergy or sinus-related issues might want to avoid hospitals these days, out of fear of being exposed to COVID-19, or to not add to what are already crowded spaces.

But there is hope for allergy sufferers in the form of self-care practices at home that people can perform to help cope with any issues, said Anthony Beven, the owner of Detox Day Spa in Lake Orion, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit.

“Sinus and allergy season is here,” Beven said. “We need to take additional steps to protect ourselves, so we can protect our family, friends and the public at-large.”

Trying these foods, supplements and other therapies won’t be a 100% cure for allergies or sinus problems, but they can help with symptoms and possibly help you avoid hospital or doctor trips, at the very least.

Some foods to consume

Antioxidants help shield cells from oxidative stress. Foods high in antioxidants include artichokes, raspberries, beets, spinach and red cabbage.

Bioflavonoids enhance the action of Vitamin C and supports blood circulation, which can aid in fighting allergies, viruses or arthritis. Foods rich in bioflavonoids are citrus fruits, green peppers, lemons, limes, oranges, cherries, grapes, broccoli and onions.

Bromelain and papain, which are proteolytic enzymes, help regulate the inflammatory response inside the body. They can be found in pineapple and papaya.

Good supplements to take

Sea moss. This is a good course of potassium chloride, which helps dissolve catarrhs that cause congestion.

Essential oils that can be diffused in the air or applied to areas of body such as thyme, oregano, sage, tea tree, peppermint, cinnamon and lemon. These can be therapeutic and provide relief. However, oils can be toxic to cats and dogs, so precautions will need to be taken if you have pets.

Plant-based iron is necessary for the proliferation and maturation of immune cells. It aids with headaches, migraines, menstrual problems, fatigue and stress.

Digestive enzymes. These help absorb what people eat, which aids in the function of the immune system.

Probiotics and prebiotics. These help keep the gut healthy, which is important since 80% of immunity resides in the gut.

Vitamin C: Helps strengthen the immune system.

Other methods that could have positive effects