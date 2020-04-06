The 3 best spots to score chicken wings in Miami

Craving chicken wings?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top chicken wing sources in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

April is one of the top months of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Miami area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of small business software for online reviews management. Daily spending at Miami-area restaurants grew to $943,386 for the metro area in April of last year, second only to March with an average of $992,304, and 10% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. World Famous House of Mac

Photo: Oyeyimika O./Yelp

First on the list is World Famous House of Mac. Located at 2055 N.W. Second Ave., the New American spot, which offers soul food and chicken wings, is the highest-rated chicken wing spot in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 847 reviews on Yelp.

2. House of Wings

Photo: nick Q./Yelp

Next up is Overtown's House of Wings, situated at 1039 N.W. Third Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 205 reviews on Yelp, the Caribbean spot, which offers chicken wings and seafood, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. DC Pie

Photo: DC Pie/Yelp

Brickell's DC Pie, located at 1010 Brickell Ave., Suite 200, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bar, which offers pizza, chicken wings and more, four stars out of 95 reviews.

