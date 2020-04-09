Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $2,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Miami if you've got up to $2,000/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

420 N.E. 24th St.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 420 N.E. 24th St. It's listed for $1,925/month for its 704 square feet.

The building has garage parking and a gym. You can also expect to see a dishwasher in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1444 N.W. 14th Ave. (Allapattah)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's an 805-square-foot one-bedroom, two-bathroom residence at 1444 N.W. 14th Ave. that's going for $1,930/month.

The residence comes with a balcony. The building features a gym. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

2500 Biscayne Blvd.

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Next, check out this 715-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 2500 Biscayne Blvd. It's listed for $1,935/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry and garage parking. In the unit, the listing promises a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $500 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

3760 Bird Road (Coral Way)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Located at 3760 Bird Road, here's a 699-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,949/month.

The apartment features a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re an agent or a broker, read on for real estate marketing ideas to promote your local listing.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.