Here are Miami's top 3 boating spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top boating spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for boating.

1. Thriller Miami Speedboat Adventure Tours

First on the list is Thriller Miami Speedboat Adventure Tours. Located at 401 Biscayne Blvd. downtown, the tour and boat charter spot is the highest-rated boating spot in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 218 reviews on Yelp.

2. Mr. Sea Miami Boats

Next up is downtown's Mr. Sea Miami Boats, situated at 401 Biscayne Blvd. With five stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp, the boat charter and boat tour spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Miami Water Life Tours

Virginia Key's Miami Water Life Tours, located at 3301 Rickenbacker Cswy., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the boating, jet ski and rafting/kayaking spot 4.5 stars out of 53 reviews.

