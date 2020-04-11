Miami's top 4 bike shops, ranked

Wondering where to find the best bike shops near you?

1. The Miami Bike Shop

First on the list is The Miami Bike Shop. Located at 1800 Biscayne Blvd., Unit 10, the bike shop, mountain biking and bike repair and maintenance spot is the highest-rated bike shop in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 87 reviews on Yelp.

2. Brickell Bikes

Next up is Brickell's Brickell Bikes, situated at 70 S.W. 12th St. With four stars out of 31 reviews on Yelp, the bike shop, bike repair and maintenance and bike rental spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Revolution Bicycle Services

Revolution Bicycle Services, located at 3444 Main Highway, Suite 16, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bike shop five stars out of 41 reviews.

4. Suarez Bicycles Assembly

Suarez Bicycles Assembly, a bike shop in Little Havana, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 12 Yelp reviews. Head over to 726 W. Flagler St. to see for yourself.

