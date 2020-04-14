Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $4,700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Miami if you're on a budget of up to $4,700/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

851 First Ave. (Downtown)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $4,650/month, this 1,788-square-foot two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 851 First Ave.

In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher. The building includes a gym. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

801 S. Miami Ave. (Brickell)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, there's this three-bedroom, three-bathroom condo situated at 801 S. Miami Ave. It's listed for $4,700/month.

The building features garage parking and a gym. In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1090 N.W. North River Drive (Overtown)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's a 2,394-square-foot three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom condo at 1090 N.W. North River Drive that's also going for $4,700/month.

The condo features a balcony and granite countertops. The building comes with a gym. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

55 S.W. Ninth St. (Brickell)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Finally, check out this three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom condo that's located at 55 S.W. Ninth St. It's listed for $4,700/month.

The building features a gym. The unit also has a balcony. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re in the real estate business learn how to do local real estate advertising in your ZIP codes.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.