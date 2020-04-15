Miami's top 4 grocery stores, ranked

Wondering where to find the best grocery stores near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top grocery stores in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for grocery stores.

Spring is the top season of the year for consumer spending at food and beverage shops across the Miami area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that also helps companies find free business advertising. Daily spending at Miami-area food and beverage shops grew to $152,290 for the metro area in the spring of last year, 7% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Marky's

Photo: Emily H./Yelp

First on the list is Marky's. Located at 687 N.E. 79th St., the grocery store and gourmet food spot is the highest-rated grocery store in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 91 reviews on Yelp.

2. Oriental Bakery & Grocery Co.

Photo: Keith P./Yelp

Next is Coral Way's Oriental Bakery & Grocery Co., situated at 1760 S.W. Third Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 90 reviews on Yelp, the bakery, grocery store and Middle Eastern spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Whole Foods Market

Photo: Mark D./Yelp

Downtown's Whole Foods Market, a location of the chain located at 299 S.E. Third Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the grocery store four stars out of 199 reviews.

4. Milam's Market

Photo: Juan F./Yelp

Milam's Market, a grocery store, is another go-to, with four stars out of 93 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2969 McDonald St. to see for yourself.

