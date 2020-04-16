Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $2,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Miami if you've got up to $2,400/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1150 N.W. 11th St. (Overtown)

Listed for $2,310/month, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo situated at 1150 N.W. 11th St.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and assigned parking. Also, expect to find stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops in the unit. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

455 N.E. 24th St.

Here's a 911-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 455 N.E. 24th St. that's going for $2,315/month.

You can expect to see a dishwasher in the apartment. The building has garage parking, secured entry and a gym. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

100 N.W. Sixth St. (Downtown)

Next, check out this 840-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 100 N.W. Sixth St. It's listed for $2,325/month.

The building has garage parking. The listing also promises a balcony and a dishwasher in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

3760 Bird Road (Coral Way)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence over at 3760 Bird Road. It's listed for $2,348/month for its 1,007 square feet.

The residence comes with quartz countertops, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

770 Claughton Island Drive (Brickell)

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 770 Claughton Island Drive that's going for $2,350/month.

The building features outdoor space, a gym, additional storage space and garage parking. The unit also has hardwood flooring. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has excellent transit.

