Here are Miami's top 4 beauty spots

In search of a new favorite eyelash service spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top eyelash service spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for eyelash service.

Miami-area buyers tend to spend more in April at health and beauty businesses than most other months of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of software and email marketing services for small businesses. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Miami-area health and beauty businesses grew to $54 for the metro area in April of last year, second only to December with an average of $57, and 1% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. True Hair Miami

Photo: True Hair/Yelp

First on the list is True Hair Miami. Located at 3449 N.E. First Ave., Suite 107, the hair salon, makeup artist and eyelash service spot is the highest-rated eyelash service spot in Miami, boasting five stars out of 169 reviews on Yelp.

2. Valet Tans

Photo: rae b./Yelp

Valet Tans, located at 7636 N.E. Fourth Court, Suite 107, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spray tanning, reiki therapist and eyelash service spot five stars out of 79 reviews.

3. Face Brow & Beauty Bar

Photo: Face Brow and Beauty Bar/Yelp

Over in Brickell, check out Face Brow & Beauty Bar, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 149 reviews on Yelp. You can find the skin care, waxing and eyelash service spot at 900 S. Miami Ave., Suite 128.

4. Ellie's Beauty Touch

Photo: Ellie's Beauty Touch/Yelp

And then there's Ellie's Beauty Touch, a downtown favorite with five stars out of 35 reviews. Stop by 335 S. Biscayne Blvd., Unit 4000 to hit up the makeup artist, skin care and eyelash service spot next time you're in the mood.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.