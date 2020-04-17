3 top spots for bubble tea in Miami

Looking to sample the best bubble tea around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bubble tea hot spots in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

Consumers in the Miami area usually spend more in the spring at food and beverage shops than any other season of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more customer feedback. Daily spending at Miami-area food and beverage shops grew to $152,290 for the metro area in the spring of last year, 7% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Bubba Tea N Smoothies

Photo: daphne a./Yelp

First on the list is Bubba Tea N Smoothies. Located at 2617 N. Miami Ave., the spot to score bubble tea, juices and smoothies and coffee and tea is the highest-rated bubble tea spot in Miami, boasting four stars out of 112 reviews on Yelp.

2. Wonderfruits

Photo: Kimberly T./Yelp

Next is downtown's Wonderfruits, situated at 401 Biscayne Blvd., Bayside Marketplace. With four stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score bubble tea and ice cream and frozen yogurt has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Sovereign

Photo: Sovereign/Yelp

Downtown's Sovereign, located at 22 N.E. Third Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Asian fusion spot, which offers bubble tea and poke, five stars out of 47 reviews.

