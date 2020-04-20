Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $5,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Miami if you've got a budget of up to $5,500/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2020 N. Bayshore Drive

Listed at $5,500/month, this 1,666-square-foot two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom condo is located at 2020 N. Bayshore Drive.

The condo has a dishwasher and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate an elevator, a gym and garage parking. Pets are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

(See the complete listing here.)

68 S.E. Sixth St. (Brickell)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom condo situated at 68 S.E. Sixth St. It's also listed for $5,500/month.

The building boasts concierge service and a gym. In the unit, expect to see a balcony. Pets are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

2 Grove Isle Drive (Fair Isle)

Here's a three-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 2 Grove Isle Drive that's going for $5,500/month.

The unit features a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate outdoor space and secured entry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

1300 S. Miami Ave. (Brickell)

Next, check out this 1,505-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom condo that's located at 1300 S. Miami Ave. It's listed for $5,500/month.

The building has additional storage space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

488 N.E. 18th St.

Located at 488 N.E. 18th St., here's a 1,865-square-foot two-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom condo that's listed for $5,500/month.

Animals are not permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

