Here are Miami's top 4 massage spots

In search of a new favorite place to get amassage?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top massage spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for massage.

April is one of the top months of the year for consumer spending at health and beauty businesses across the Miami area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage customers. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Miami-area health and beauty businesses rose to $54 for the metro area in April of last year, second only to December with an average of $57, and 1% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Sayos Spa

Photo: Damaris S./Yelp

First on the list is Sayos Spa. Located at 111 S.E. Second St. downtown, the nail salon and waxing and massage spot is the highest-rated massage spot in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 76 reviews on Yelp.

2. RAZZLEDAZZLE Barbershop

Photo: attorney j./Yelp

Next is Brickell's RAZZLEDAZZLE Barbershop, situated at 900 S. Miami Ave., Suite 177. With four stars out of 236 reviews on Yelp, the hair salon and waxing and massage spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. The Spa at Mandarin Oriental

Photo: The Spa at Mandarin Oriental/Yelp

The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, a day spa and massage spot in Brickell, is another go-to, with four stars out of 73 Yelp reviews. Head over to 500 Brickell Key Drive at Mandarin Oriental to see for yourself.

4. Very Intelligent Body

Photo: Very Intelligent Body/Yelp

Over in Coral Way, check out Very Intelligent Body, which has earned five stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp. You can find the day spa and massage and skincare spot at 2350 S.W. 27th Ave., Suite 101.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.