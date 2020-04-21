Miami's top 4 breweries to visit now

Looking to try the best breweries in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top breweries in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

Spring is the top season of the year for consumer spending at food and beverage shops across the Miami area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more reviews. Daily spending at Miami-area food and beverage shops grew to $152,290 for the metro area in the spring of last year, 7% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Veza Sur Brewing Co.

First on the list is Veza Sur Brewing Co. Located at 55 N.W. 25th St., the brewery is the highest-rated brewery in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 389 reviews on Yelp.

2. Concrete Beach Brewery

Next up is Concrete Beach Brewery, situated at 325 N.W. 24th St. With 4.5 stars out of 377 reviews on Yelp, the brewery has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Nightlife Brewing Company

Little Havana's Nightlife Brewing Company, located at 1588 N.W. Seventh St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the brewery and venue/event space 4.5 stars out of 57 reviews.

4. Boxelder Craft Beer Market

Boxelder Craft Beer Market, a beer bar and brewery that offers beer, wine and spirits and more, is another go-to, with four stars out of 147 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2817 N.W. Second Ave. to see for yourself.

