The 4 best spots to score empanadas in Miami

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top empanada sources in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

Spring is the top season of the year for consumer spending at food and beverage shops across the Miami area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of marketing software and local advertising ideas for small businesses. Daily spending at Miami-area food and beverage shops grew to $152,290 for the metro area in the spring of last year, 7% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Giorgio Cafe

photo: mariana c./yelp

First on the list is Giorgio Cafe. Located at 2296 Coral Way in Coral Way, the Italian and Argentine spot, which offers empanadas and more, is the highest-rated empanada spot in Miami, boasting five stars out of 19 reviews on Yelp.

2. Sur

Photo: jimmy m./Yelp

Next up is the Little Haiti's SUR, situated at 5929 N.W. Second Ave. With five stars out of 19 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score empanadas, sandwiches and salads has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Cilantro 27 Gastro Truck

Photo: Claudia L./Yelp

Cilantro 27 Gastro Truck, located at 3000 N. Miami Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the food truck and Latin American spot, which offers empanadas and more, 4.5 stars out of 37 reviews.

4. The Real Food Cafe

Photo: The Real food Cafe/Yelp

The Real Food Cafe, a cafe that offers salads and empanadas, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 10 Yelp reviews. Head over to 570 N.E. 81st St. to see for yourself.

