Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $4,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Miami with a budget of up to $4,500/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

4095 Hardie Ave. (South-West Coconut Grove)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $4,499/month, this 1,354-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode is located at 4095 Hardie Ave.

The unit has in-unit laundry, central heating and a dishwasher. The building offers outdoor space and garage parking. Animals are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is car-dependent, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

501 N.E. 31st St.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom condo located at 501 N.E. 31st St. It's also listed for $4,499/month.

The building includes a gym. Also, expect to find a balcony in the furnished unit. Pet owners, rejoice: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

45 S.W. Ninth St. (Brickell)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Check out this three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom condo that's located at 45 S.W. Ninth St. It's listed for $4,500/month.

The building boasts a roof deck, a resident lounge, a gym and assigned parking. The condo also comes with large windows andhigh ceilings. Animals are not allowed.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

3162 Commodore Plaza

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Then, located at 3162 Commodore Plaza, here's a 1,155-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo that's also listed for $4,500/month.

Look for air conditioning, a dishwasher and a balcony in the furnished condo. The building offers garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

3265 Bird Ave. (South-West Coconut Grove)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Finally, here's a three-bedroom, three-bathroom condo situated at 3265 Bird Ave. It's listed for $4,500/month.

The condo comes furnished and includes high ceilings and a balcony. The building includes assigned parking. Pets are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re an agent or a broker, read on for real estate marketing ideas to promote your local listing.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.