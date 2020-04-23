Here are Miami's top 4 Middle Eastern spots

Looking to satisfy your appetite for Middle Eastern fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Middle Eastern spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

Miami-area buyers historically spend more in April at restaurants than most other months of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more customer reviews. Daily spending at Miami-area restaurants grew to $943,386 for the metro area in April of last year, second only to March with an average of $992,304, and 10% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen

Photo: zuuk Mediterranean kitchen/Yelp

First on the list is Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen. Located at 1250 S. Miami Ave., Suite #05 in Brickell, the Mediterranean, Middle Eastern and fast-food spot is the highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurant in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 403 reviews on Yelp.

2. Original Daily Bread Marketplace

Photo: mayra h./Yelp

Next up is Original Daily Bread Marketplace, situated at 2400 S.W. 27th St. With four stars out of 308 reviews on Yelp, the Middle Eastern spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Oriental Bakery & Grocery Co.

Photo: Jaime l./Yelp

Oriental Bakery & Grocery Co., located at 1760 S.W. Third Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery, grocery store and Middle Eastern spot 4.5 stars out of 90 reviews.

4. The Middle East Best Food

Photo: Gaby F./Yelp

The Middle East Best Food, a bakery and Middle Eastern spot, is another go-to, with four stars out of 77 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1715 Coral Way to see for yourself.

