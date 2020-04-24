The 4 best nail salons in Miami

Looking to check out the top nail salons around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top nail salons in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for nail salons.

April is one of the top months of the year for consumer spending at health and beauty businesses across the Miami area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more customers. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Miami-area health and beauty businesses grew to $54 for the metro area in April of last year, second only to December with an average of $57, and 1% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Neo Nails

First on the list is Neo Nails. Located at 426 S.W. Eighth St., Suite #7, the nail salon and skincare spot is the highest-rated nail salon in Miami, boasting four stars out of 656 reviews on Yelp.

2. Mira Nail Bar

Next up is Mira Nail Bar, situated at 2001 Biscayne Blvd., Suite #115. With four stars out of 547 reviews on Yelp, the nail salon and waxing and eyelash service spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Art Cuban Nails

Art Cuban Nails, located at 2350 S.W. 27th Ave., Suite #103, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the nail salon and waxing spot 4.5 stars out of 149 reviews.

4. Leelou Salon and Spa

Leelou Salon and Spa, a hair salon, nail salon and skincare spot located Downtown, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 113 Yelp reviews. Head over to 200 S. Biscayne Blvd., Suite #700A, to see for yourself.

