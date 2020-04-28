Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $3,900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Miami if you're on a budget of up to $3,900/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3900 Biscayne Blvd.

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Listed at $3,810/month, this 1,195-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 3900 Biscayne Blvd.

In the unit, you can anticipate in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $500 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

2635 Tigertail Ave.

Photo: Zumper

Here's a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom condo at 2635 Tigertail Ave. that's going for $3,850/month.

The condo has a walk-in closet, central heating, a balcony, a renovated kitchen and a dishwasher. The building features garage parking. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

1000 Brickell Ave. (Brickell)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, check out this 1,107-square-foot one-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 1000 Brickell Ave. It's also listed for $3,850/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and an elevator. In the unit, expect to find a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a balcony. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

275 N.E. 18th St.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Located at 275 N.E. 18th St., here's a three-bedroom, two-bathroom condo that's listed for $3,850/month.

You can expect to see in-unit laundry in the condo. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, concierge service and a gym. Pets are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

3401 N.E. First Ave.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $3,850/month, this three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom condo is located at 3401 N.E. First Ave.

The building features a gym and garage parking. In the unit, you can anticipate a balcony and a renovated kitchen. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

