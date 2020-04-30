The 4 best shopping centers in Miami

Looking to visit the top shopping centers in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top shopping centers in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're ready to shop.

Miami-area consumers tend to spend more in May at retail and wholesale businesses than most other months of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small business owners build an email marketing strategy. Total affected businesses at Miami-area retail and wholesale businesses grew to 890 for the metro area in May of last year, second only to June with an average of 891, and 5% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Brickell City Centre

First on the list is Brickell City Centre. Located at 701 S. Miami Ave., the shopping center is the highest-rated shopping center in Miami, boasting four stars out of 143 reviews on Yelp.

2. Miami Design District

Next up is the Miami Design District, situated at 3841 N.E. Second Ave. With four stars out of 64 reviews on Yelp, the shopping center has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Upper Buena Vista

Upper Buena Vista, located at 184 N.E. 50th Terrace, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the shopping center 4.5 stars out of 26 reviews.

4. Miami Ironside

Miami Ironside, a shopping center, is another go-to, with four stars out of 14 Yelp reviews. Head over to 7610 N.E. Fourth Court to see for yourself.

