Here are Miami's top 4 blow-dry and blowout spots

Consumers in the Miami area usually spend more in May at health and beauty businesses than any other month of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small business owners build an email marketing strategy. Daily spending at Miami-area health and beauty businesses grew to $296,690 for the metro area in May of last year, 15% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. The Blow Dry Bar

First on the list is The Blow Dry Bar. Located at 6266 S.W. Eighth St. in Flagami, the makeup artist spot and hair salon is the highest-rated blow-dry and blowout spot in Miami, boasting five stars out of 32 reviews on Yelp.

2. Assembly Hair & Barberia

Next up is Assembly Hair & Barberia, situated at 7242 Biscayne Blvd., Floor 2. With five stars out of 33 reviews on Yelp, the blow-dry and blowout spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Blo Blow Dry Bar

Brickell's Blo Blow Dry Bar, a member of the chain located at 900 S. Miami Ave., Suite 129, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the blow-dry and blowout, hairstylist and makeup artist spot four stars out of 157 reviews.

4. Hair Color By Rosa

Over in Coral Way, check out Hair Color By Rosa, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 46 reviews on Yelp. You can find the hairstylist and blow-dry/blowout spot, which offers hair extensions and more, at 2263 S.W. 37th Ave., Suite 101.

