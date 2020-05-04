Miami's 4 top spots to score sandwiches, without breaking the bank

Got a hankering for sandwiches?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable sandwich sources in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

1. Atlantis Cafe

Photo: Sarah G./Yelp

Topping the list is Atlantis Cafe. Located at 12 N.W. First St., the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers sandwiches, coffee and tea, is the highest-rated budget-friendly sandwich spot in Miami, boasting five stars out of 132 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Eddie R. wrote, "Great Cubano sandwiches found here. Sandwich was simple (as it should be) and great tasting. By no means were they stingy with meat, and, in fact, I had to take half on the flight on with me as I traveled back."

Yelper Jenni F. noted, "The food was delicious! The Cuban toast on my sandwich had a perfect crunch, and the chorizo wasn't too spicy. My friend's croissant sandwich was very filling and juicy, and the croissant wasn't soggy, which was great. The food wasn't expensive at all, and the staff was very friendly."

2. Plate

Photo: Larry B./Yelp

Next up is Shenandoah's Plate, situated at 2105 Coral Way. With 4.5 stars out of 203 reviews on Yelp, the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers sandwiches, juices and smoothies, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option.

Want to know more?

We found this information about the business's signature items: "This is a very relaxing, homey place to have lunch, have coffee and chat with friends," it notes on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties. "We offer a daily special and daily soup aside from our menu options, such as wraps, sandwiches, salads, smoothies, shakes and more."

3. Subs on the Run

Photo: Harry A./Yelp

Subs on the Run, located at 2801 N.W. Seventh Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced spot to score sandwiches and more 4.5 stars out of 130 reviews.

Yelper Sha J., who reviewed Subs on the Run on April 4, wrote, "Subs are really good. I always order the cheeseburger on a wrap. Today, I had the burger supreme (onions, peppers, mushrooms and bacon) with American yellow cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayo and mustard."

Yelper Todd D. shared, "I ordered the steak, mozzarella, onions, mushrooms and bacon. Well, I have to tell you, it was incredible; bread was fresh like it was baked not long ago, so soft. My friend had the ham and Swiss with mayo; he loved it."

4. El Rey De Las Fritas

Photo: Wei C./Yelp

El Rey De Las Fritas, a Cuban spot that offers burgers, sandwiches and more, is another budget-friendly go-to, with four stars out of 381 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1821 S.W. Eighth St. to see for yourself.

Curious to know more?

In terms of signature items, "El Rey De Las Fritas is a well-known hamburger restaurant in Little Havana known for its fritas, which are Cuban hamburgers topped with shoestring potatoes," the business writes on Yelp in the section about specialties.

