Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $4,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Miami if you've got a budget of up to $4,400/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1100 Brickell Bay Drive (Brickell)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Listed at $4,396/month, this 1,584-square-foot two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 1100 Brickell Bay Drive.

The unit comes with a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. The building offers secured entry and garage parking. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

88 S.W. Seventh St. (Brickell)

Photo: Zumper

Here's a 1,260-square-foot two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment at 88 S.W. Seventh St. that's going for $4,400/month.

Expect to find a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the furnished apartment. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and a gym. Pets are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Catalina Street

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Located at Catalina Street, here's a 1,869-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom condo that's also listed for $4,400/month.

Building amenities include additional storage space and secured entry. Animals are not allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

488 N.E. 18th St.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $4,400/month, this three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 488 N.E. 18th St.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a gym and outdoor space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

(See the complete listing here.)

2235 S.W. 23rd Ave. (Coral Way)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Finally, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit located at 2235 S.W. 23rd Ave. It's listed for $4,400/month for its 1,608 square feet.

In the residence, which comes furnished, you'll find a dishwasher. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Expect a $150 cleaning fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

