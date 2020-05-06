Boy handing out ‘hero’ tickets to officers gets VIP tour at Miami Police Department
MIAMI – Dante Benedetti got the very important person treatment on Wednesday at the Miami Police Department.
The 5-year-old Pompano Beach resident touched the hearts of the law enforcement community in South Florida after he recently made headlines over his “Hero” tickets.
Dante drew the tickets and personally handed them over to police officers and deputies in Broward County every chance he got.
