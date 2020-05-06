Have advice to share? We want to hear it for our new podcast

DETROIT – Life is complicated. But a great piece of advice can help simplify it.

A new podcast from Graham Media Group aims to share some good advice to the world.

“The Best Advice Show,” released just last month, offers advice on a range of topics, from cooking and food, to career goals, relationship tips and simple life hacks.

Podcaster and host Zak Rosen describes the show as your daily gummy vitamin that “will give you some nutrients.”

Most episodes are about 2 minutes in length, offering you a quick listen during a busy day. The advice ranges from broad perspectives on life to very specific ideas -- like eating an orange in the shower, or scheduling times to connect with people.

Offer your advice!

Get in touch with Zak to share your best advice.

Dial 844-935-BEST, and leave your name and your tip, followed by your email address in case he has any follow-up questions.

“I’m not particularly interested in platitudes and truisms,” Rosen said. “I’m after specific, odd, uplifting, effective, real tips from you about how you make it through your days.”

The show is now available for download or to subscribe, on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and wherever else you find your podcasts. New episodes come out Monday through Friday.