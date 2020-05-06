The 3 best Peruvian spots in Miami

In search of a new favorite Peruvian spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Peruvian spots around Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. CVI.CHE 105

First on the list is CVI.CHE 105. Located at 105 N.E. Third Ave., the Peruvian spot, which offers seafood and more, is the most popular Peruvian restaurant in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 3,823 reviews on Yelp.

2. Pollos Y Jarras

Next up is Pollos Y Jarras, situated at 115 N.E. Third Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 752 reviews on Yelp, the Peruvian spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Amelia's 1931

Amelia's 1931, located at 13601 S.W. 26th St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Cuban, Korean and Peruvian spot 4.5 stars out of 445 reviews.

