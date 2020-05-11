Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $2,600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Miami with a budget of up to $2,600/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1170 N.W. 11th St. (Overtown)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $2,502/month, this 741-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 1170 N.W. 11th St.

In the furnished unit, you can anticipate stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate package service and concierge service. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

Northwest Seventh Avenue (Allapattah)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at Northwest Seventh Avenue. It's listed for $2,511/month.

The building includes garage parking. The unit also comes with a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

Southwest 37th Avenue (North Ponce de Leon)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, check out this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at Southwest 37th Avenue. It's listed for $2,522/month.

The building offers garage parking. The apartment also has hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

7950 N.E. Bayshore Court

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Located at 7950 N.E. Bayshore Court, here's a 1,219-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,538/month.

The apartment has a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building has garage parking, a gym and secured entry. This property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

2101 Brickell Ave. (Brickell)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's a 791-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 2101 Brickell Ave. that's going for $2,550/month.

The building comes with a gym. In the residence, which comes furnished, you'll see a balcony, in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring. Cats and dogs are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

