Miami's 4 favorite food trucks (that won't break the bank)

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable food trucks in Miami, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Caja Caliente

Photo: melissa a./Yelp

Topping the list is Caja Caliente. Located at 2634 N.E. Second Ave., the food truck and Cuban spot, which offers tacos and more, is the highest-rated cheap food truck in Miami, boasting 4.5 stars out of 356 reviews on Yelp.

We turned to Yelp to learn more about Caja Caliente, which opened in April 2016.

Owner and former food blogger Mika grew up in a family of cooks and was driven to bring her passion for home-cooked meals to the community. "We love tacos and, for that reason, we decided to make Cuban tacos with our family recipes," the business explains in the history section of its Yelp profile.

In terms of other specialties, the business notes on its Yelp profile, "We are the home of the Cuban taco! We are known for our Lechón (our grandfather's special pork recipe)."

2. A.C.'s Icees

Photo: Alex F./Yelp

Next is A.C.'s Icees, situated at 2400 S. Bayshore Drive. With 4.5 stars out of 127 reviews on Yelp, the food truck, which offers juices, smoothies and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.

Yelper Helena A. wrote, "We grew up on A.C.'s! After 42 years, this is still a treat here at Kennedy Park. We come here year-round sometimes for the park but, mostly, for the icees. In the summer, the line is huge. It's one of those Miami classics."

3. Wynwood Art Walk Block Party

Photo: Wynwood Art Block Party/Yelp

Wynwood Art Walk Block Party, located at Wynwood Art Walk, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable art gallery, food truck and music venue 4.5 stars out of 85 reviews.

Yelper Hope P. shared, "Got to check out Wood Tavern after the galleries, and I thought it was such a special bar with a cool atmosphere! It's a must-see when here...Wood serves up stiffies complete with craft beers on tap and a permanent food truck out back."

4. Marcelo's Ceviches

Photo: Marcelo's C./Yelp

Marcelo's Ceviches, a food truck in Little Havana, is another much-loved, inexpensive go-to, with five stars out of 12 Yelp reviews. Head over to Key Biscayne to see for yourself.

Yelper Liliana E. wrote, "Delicious and fresh ceviche. Spice is optional and very good. This food truck is very nice and extremely clean, and the staff is very attentive."

