Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $3,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Miami if you're on a budget of up to $3,200/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

180 N.E. 29th St.

Listed at $3,120/month, this 1,109-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot is located at 180 N.E. 29th St.

In the unit, you can expect a walk-in closet and a deck. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

3101 N.E. First Ave. NE

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 3101 N.E. First Ave. NE. It's listed for $3,125/month for its 1,199 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and secured entry. The apartment also offers a balcony. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.

80 S.W. Eighth St. (Brickell)

Here's a 1,073-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 80 S.W. Eighth St. that's going for $3,130/month.

The apartment comes with a dishwasher. The building features secured entry and a gym. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

Southeast Third Street (Downtown)

Next, check out this 1,324-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at Southeast Third Street. It's listed for $3,135/month.

In the unit, you can expect a balcony, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

1000 Brickell Bay Drive (Brickell)

Listed at $3,150/month, this 906-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 1000 Brickell Bay Drive.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking and a gym. In the unit, you can anticipate a balcony, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

