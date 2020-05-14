Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $2,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Miami if you're on a budget of up to $2,300/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

80 S.W. Eighth St. (Brickell)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Listed for $2,214/month for its 614 square feet, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 80 S.W. Eighth St.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and a gym. The apartment also comes with a dishwasher. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

3101 N.E. First Ave. NE

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Here's a 745-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 3101 N.E. First Ave. NE that's going for $2,215/month.

The unit offers a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

5375 N.W. Seventh St. (Flagami)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, check out this 920-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode that's located at 5375 N.W. Seventh St. It's listed for $2,220/month.

Building amenities include a gym and a roof deck. You can also expect to see a walk-in closet in the residence. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

6600 N.W. Seventh St.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Located at 6600 N.W. Seventh St., here's a 1,020-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode that's also listed for $2,220/month.

The residence offers a balcony and quartz countertops. The building boasts a gym. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and is somewhat bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1444 N.W. 14th Ave. (Allapattah)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $2,295/month, this 1,116-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot is located at 1444 N.W. 14th Ave.

Building amenities include a gym. The unit also includes a balcony and central heating. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re an agent or a broker, read on for real estate marketing ideas to promote your local listing.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.