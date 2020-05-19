Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $2,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Miami if you're on a budget of up to $2,500/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

5375 N.W. Seventh St. (Flagami)

Listed at $2,409/month, this 950-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom residence is located at 5375 N.W. Seventh St.

In the residence, you can anticipate a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a roof deck and a gym. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

310 Granello Ave.

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 310 Granello Ave. It's listed for $2,410/month for its 1,237 square feet.

The building has a gym. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

230 N.E. Fourth St. (Downtown)

Here's a 686-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 230 N.E. Fourth St. that's going for $2,411/month.

The residence, which comes furnished, includes stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, expect package service and concierge service. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

2000 N. Bayshore Drive

Located at 2000 N. Bayshore Drive, here's a 1,049-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo that's listed for $2,425/month.

Look for in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the unit. The building includes assigned parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

3101 N.E. First Ave. NE

Listed also at $2,425/month, this 790-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3101 N.E. First Ave. NE.

The building offers garage parking and secured entry. The apartment also has a balcony. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

