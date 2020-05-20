Check out the 4 most popular spots in Miami's Coral Way neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Coral Way has to offer? Get to know this Miami neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an eyebrow threading and skin care spot to a dessert shop.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Coral Way, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Yodi Threading Spa

Photo: Yeimi G./Yelp

Topping the list is threading service, waxing and skin care spot Yodi Threading Spa. Located at 3180 Coral Way, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 174 reviews on Yelp.

This spot's services include anti-aging, facials and microdermabrasion. Yelpers also rave about the haircuts, manicures and pedicures offered here. Inquire about deals on threading with the purchase of another service.

2. Perricone's Marketplace & Cafe

Photo: David S./Yelp

Next is Italian spot Perricone's Marketplace & Cafe, which offers sandwiches and more, situated at 1700 S.W. Third Ave. With four stars out of 1,342 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Enjoy your favorite pasta and seafood dishes, salads and desserts with fine wine in an old world setting. The menu features eggplant parmigiana, pear-stuffed fiocchi with gorgonzola cream sauce and lobster ravioli with your choice of four sauces. Save room for the tiramisu.

3. Doggi's Arepa Bar

Photo: DOGGI'S AREPA BAR/Yelp

Venezuelan, breakfast and brunch spot Doggi's Arepa Bar, which offers coffee and tea and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1246 S.W. 22nd St., four stars out of 1,104 reviews.

The menu features grilled chorizo with arepas, empanadas filled with meats, chicken or cheese, yuka fries and plantains. Vegetarians: try the custom stuffed arepa with queso de Mano, sweet plantains, avocado, eggplant and zucchini. Wash it down with the papelón con limón, a traditional Venezuelan beverage made with sugar cane and lemon.

4. OH MY GOSH! Brigadeiros

Photo: oh my gosh! brigadeiros/Yelp

OH MY GOSH! Brigadeiros - Coral Gables, a chocolatier and shop that offers desserts, coffee and tea, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 260 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2205 S.W. 23rd Ave. to see for yourself.

Serving up a twist on the traditional Brazilian chocolate, this spot was named Miami's Five Best Treats in by the Miami New Times. The bite-sized sweets, which can be made gluten or egg free, come in 15 flavors including churros, key lime, pistachio and passionfruit.

Also, try the ring cappuccino with dulce de leche and marshmallow.

