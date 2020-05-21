Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $2,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Miami if you've got up to $2,100/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

5375 N.W. Seventh St. (Flagami)

Listed at $2,014/month, this 670-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 5375 N.W. Seventh St.

In the residence, you can anticipate a walk-in closet. Amenities offered in the building include a roof deck and a gym. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

Northeast 32nd Street

Here's a 754-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Northeast 32nd Street that's going for $2,022/month.

The unit comes with a deck. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and a gym. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

17841 S.W. 144th Ave.

Located at 17841 S.W. 144th Ave., here's a three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot that's listed for $2,035/month.

The building has assigned parking. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and offers limited transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

455 N.E. 24th St.

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 455 N.E. 24th St. It's listed for $2,045/month for its 716 square feet.

You can expect to find a dishwasher in the apartment. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a gym, garage parking and secured entry. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

2665 S.W. 37th Ave. (Coral Way)

Here's a 1,072-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 2665 S.W. 37th Ave. that's going for $2,050/month.

The building boasts an elevator and a gym. You can also expect to find a dishwasher and a balcony in the unit. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

