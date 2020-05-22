New tattoo spot Lavish Lounge Studios now open in Golden Glades

Looking for a new spot to get tattoos and more? A new business is here to help. The fresh addition to Golden Glades, called Lavish Lounge Studios, is located at 180 N.W. 183rd St., Suite #119.

This spot offers a Walk-in Wednesday event with tattoos starting at $100. Additionally, there are painting events on the calendar of events. Piercing services are also available. Expect music and hookah in the lounge area.

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Lavish Lounge Studios is on its way to developing a local fan base.

T B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 13, wrote, "This is the best place to get both your tattoos and piercings!"

And Tyra N. wrote, "This will be the only place I get my tattoos and piercings from now on! The staff was very welcoming and chill."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Lavish Lounge Studios is open from 10 a.m.–7 p.m. on Wednesday. (It's closed on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.)

